Calcutta Medical College: Senior PGTs Guilty of Ragging, Shocking Revelations

In a recent revelation, an internal committee at Calcutta Medical College & Hospital has substantiated allegations of ragging against two senior post-graduate trainees (PGTs) from the orthopaedic department. The investigation identified both PGTs, currently in their second year, as guilty of ragging their first-year counterparts.

Victims speak out: Physical and Psychological assault

According to IANS reports, earlier this month, two junior postgraduate trainees came forward with complaints of physical assault by the accused senior PGTs. Shockingly, one of the victims disclosed enduring prolonged physical and psychological ragging over the past four months, necessitating consultation with a psychologist. The severity of the incidents has raised concerns within the academic community, particularly against the backdrop of last year's ragging-related suicide at Jadavpur University.

Disciplinary action in accordance with NMC guidelines

Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that the college will take disciplinary action against the guilty PGTs in line with the recommendations of the National Medical Commission. This underscores the gravity of the offense and emphasizes the institution's commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful learning environment for all.

The investigation has not only unearthed individual wrongdoing but also revealed significant lapses by university authorities in adhering to guidelines outlined by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to curb ragging on campus, particularly within student hostels. This systemic failure has broader implications, echoing the societal concern surrounding ragging-related incidents.

The aftermath of the investigation has prompted legal actions against several present and former university students involved in perpetuating the menace of ragging. Kolkata Police, acting on these revelations, has arrested multiple individuals who currently find themselves in judicial custody.

