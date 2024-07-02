 Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To Submit Hard Disk In School Job Case
Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that if the claims of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education that the OMR copies have been scanned, surely its records would be there on the hard disk.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To Submit Hard Disk In School Job Case | Representative pic

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit the original hard disk where the digitised copies of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the written examinations for primary teachers’ recruitment had been stored.

Questioning whether the CBI officials are in possession of that hard disk, Justice Mantha also observed that in case the hard disc had been destroyed that matter should be also brought under the purview of the investigation.

He also observed that even if the hard disk had been destroyed, then the original data might have remained stored on the server.

Justice Mantha sought a detailed report on the matter from the CBI.

The CBI counsel informed the court that a detailed report on the matter will be submitted to the court on July 5 following which there will be further hearing in the matter.

