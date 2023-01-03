e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCalcutta HC stays enrollment for Diploma in Elementary Education course; here's why

Calcutta HC stays enrollment for Diploma in Elementary Education course; here's why

The notification for the diploma course was issued by WBBPE last year.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Calcutta HC |
Follow us on

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday stayed enrolment for the two-year diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) course, the notification for which was issued by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on December 28 last year.

Immediately after the notification was issued, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj alleging massive irregularities in the enrolment process.

The petitioner said that the notification, issued on December 28, held that interested candidates willing to enroll for the D.El.Ed course for 2021-23 will be able to fill up the forms between January 2 and January 6, but questioned the justification of the notification for an academic year which has already completed three-fourth of its time.

Read Also
West Bengal: DElEd 2022 paper leaks hour before exam; WBBPE orders probe
article-image

In his petition, the petitioner also pointed out that in the notification issued by the board on December 28, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 3,000. However, as per norms for general category candidates, the application fee is just Rs 300 and the same is Rs 150 for reserved category candidates.

After hearing both sides, the bench questioned the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) representative about the minimum days of class attendance mandatory for the course. After the NCTE representative quoted the number at 200, the division bench expressed surprise on how that could be completed in the remaining few months of the academic year for which the fresh notification has been issued.

The bench also questioned the justification of quoting a high application fee and thereafter, stayed the enrolment process.

RECENT STORIES

In a first, UGC urges central universities to adopt CUET-PG

In a first, UGC urges central universities to adopt CUET-PG

IIT Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals to sign MOU on research in AI, healthcare technology

IIT Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals to sign MOU on research in AI, healthcare technology

Calcutta HC stays enrollment for Diploma in Elementary Education course; here's why

Calcutta HC stays enrollment for Diploma in Elementary Education course; here's why

As UGC floats Academic Bank of Credits, here's all you need to know

As UGC floats Academic Bank of Credits, here's all you need to know

Delhi HC refuses to permit detained law student to write exams

Delhi HC refuses to permit detained law student to write exams