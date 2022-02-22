e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

CA intermediate results to be declared soon; here's how to check on icaiexam.icai.org

Staff Reporter
The CA intermediate exam results are expected to be released soon. CA inter results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.



The result of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA intermediate exam for both old and new courses is expected to be released soon. The CA intermediate result is expected to be announced on February 26, according to an ICAI official in a tweet.



Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI wrote in his tweet, "Intermediate results of CA exams is expected to be declared on 26th."(sic)



Here's how To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022:

1)Visit icai.org is the official website.



2)Click the 'announcements' link on the site.


3)Now, go to the ICAI CA result link and click on it.


4)Log in with your credentials



In the meantime, registration for the CA intermediate, foundation, and final exams has begun. Candidates can register online until March 13 at icai.org. The deadline to file a late fee application is March 20.

