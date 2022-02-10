CA Final, Foundation results out-icai.org; here's how to download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced the ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results from 2021. All candidates who took the ICAI Exam may view their final and foundation results at icaiexam.icai.org, the official site of the ICAI Exam.

Candidates can view the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation examination held in December 2021 on the following websites:

1)icaiexam.icai.org

2)caresults.icai.org

3)icai.nic.in

Here's how to check:

1)Visit the ICAI's official website at icai.org.

2)Select the CA result link;

3)Log in with your registration ID/PIN and birth date.

4)The ICAI CA Foundation/Final exam results will be shown on the screen.

5)Download and save the scorecard for later use.

Candidates for the foundation and final examinations (old and new courses) can also get their results by e-mail.

To avail the service, applicants must first register their requests at at icaiexam.icai.org.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:22 PM IST