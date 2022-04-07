But where are the schools? SC on initiating the Right to Education

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that the Right to Education Act is a classic example where a right was created, but questioned where were the schools?

Against the backdrop of this Act, the top court saw that the government should always bear in mind the financial impact, before developing any scheme. A bench, headed by Justice U.U. Lalit and comprising Justices S.R. Bhat and P.S. Narasimha, told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, "You have created a right. Where are the schools?"

It further added that various authorities, including municipalities, state governments, etc., were tasked to set up schools, but where do they get teachers from? Often, budget constraints are cited, it said. The top court was hearing a plea seeking adequate infrastructure to provide effective legal aid to women abused in matrimonial homes and to create shelter homes for them across the country.

Bhati said substantial progress has been made, and there were a lot of parleys and consultations with all states and added that the Central government needs to keep all states in the loop. The bench noted that revenue officers, in some states, are working as protection officers in terms of the Act. Bhati sought some time to place the details in the matter, as per the court's earlier direction.

The plea filed by "We The Women of India" had contended that domestic violence continues to be the most common crime against women, despite the Domestic Violence Act of 2005. The plea added that as per the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2019, out of 4.05 lakh reported cases categorised under crimes against women, over 30 percent were domestic violence cases.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST