Bureau Of Indian Standards Announces 97 Consultant Vacancies With ₹75,000 Monthly Salary: Check Eligibility & Application Process

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), operating under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, has announced a recruitment drive for Consultant positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online via the BIS official website until September 27, 2024.

Candidates selected finally for Consultant posts will get a consolidated monthly remuneration of ₹75,000/- (Rupees Seventy Five Thousand only), fixed for one year.

A total of 97 vacancies for Consultant are to be filled in different departments. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for sector wise posts and number of vacancy below:

BIS Recruitment 2024 PDF

Eligibility Criteria:

For Ayush Consultant posts, candidates must hold a BUMS degree from a recognized university with State Ayush/Central Registration. Detailed eligibility criteria for other posts are available in the notification.

Application Procedure:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

1. Visit the official website www.bis.gov.in.

2. Click on the “BIS Recruitment 2024” link on the homepage.

3. Fill out the required details in the application form.

4. Submit the completed form along with the necessary documents.

5. Print a copy of the application for future reference.