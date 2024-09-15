 Bureau Of Indian Standard Is Hiring: Apply For Assistant Positions By September 30!
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is now accepting applications for various positions, including assistant director, personal assistant, and senior secretariat assistant.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Recruitment Alert: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is now accepting applications for its employment process. Candidates that are interested and fit the requirements can submit an application. The BIS hopes to fill a number of roles with this hiring campaign, including assistant director, personal assistant, senior secretariat assistant, and other roles. September 30, 2024, is the deadline for applications at bis.gov.in.

Select the "Click here for New Registration" tab, then fill out the application by entering your name, email address, and contact information. The system will generate a temporary registration number and password, which will show up on the screen. The applicant needs to write down their password and provisional registration number. The Provisional Registration number and Password will also be given via email and SMS.

Required Documents

Photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

Signature (with black ink)

Left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink)

A hand written declaration (on a white paper with black ink)


It is recommended that candidates check and amend the information in the online application form using the "SAVE AND NEXT" feature before submitting their application. Candidates who are visually impaired should carefully fill out the application and have the details checked to make sure they are accurate before submitting it in its final form.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

It is recommended that candidates carefully fill out and double-check the information provided in the online application, as once the complete Registration button is clicked, no changes will be allowed.

The candidate can use the "SAVE AND NEXT" tab to store the data they have previously submitted if they are unable to finish the application form in one sitting.

