Build schools like Delhi, Karnataka AAP challenges ruling BJP

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka challenged the ruling BJP on Monday to build schools on lines of how the AAP has built in New Delhi.

"This is a direct challenge to the Karnataka Education Minister. Come, visit and see how the schools are built in New Delhi by AAP. Our state President is going to take a tour and show how well they have been built. Kindly we urge you to build schools like they have been built by AAP in New Delhi, if you have the capacity to do so," the social media post by the AAP stated.

Prithvi Reddy, President of AAP's Karnataka unit, stated that we question the state government about the pathetic conditions of government Kannada medium schools in Karnataka.

"We will raise questions on why the ruling BJP is betraying poor children of the state."

Prithvi Reddy further stated that he is wondering why the state government is so reserved about Kannada medium schools for children.The post by the AAP has been tagged to the handle of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The AAP has taken up the issue of building schools following media reports bringing to light that more than 50 junior primary schools, 50 plus Higher Primary schools, located in Tiptur taluk, which falls in the constituency of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, are in bad shape and require repairing work.