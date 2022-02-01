Budget 2022: Digital University a big hit with education stakeholders

The sops for the education sector were not too many but those announced quite got the fancy of stakeholders in the education space. To name a few, One class One TV channel, Digital University, Virtual labs, Skill Development and the Mental Health programme,



Education stakeholders analysed the sops for Free Press Journal. Referring to the One class One TV channel scheme, which will allow students 200 regional channels instead of the current 12, the Director and HOD of DY Patil University, Dr Gopal Ramamithram, said that it is a good idea. “Children at an economically lower level, especially in the rural areas, have lacked access to schools and colleges. We have a TV facility available, and now that the channels will be increased, this is obviously an interesting feature considering that everything around us is going digital,” he added.

Mr Ramamithram added that the Digital University was another good idea since there is where the world is going to be. "It is going to be the future of the global world. Just like at one point in time- Java was a big deal in society; the next thing would be blockchain technology, robotics, and a digital university," he said.



On the same point, the Co-Founder of an Edtech company, OMOTEC, Shekhar Jain, said, that setting up a Digital University is an excellent step. “Focusing on teachers' training for the usage of new digital equipment along with making content available for students in grades 1-12 in different languages is a step in the right direction. The impetus being provided to academic institutions to focus on Research and Development is an added welcome," Jain added.



The ‘agriculture’ syllabus was another factor that was liked. Dr Suseelendra Desai, Dean, NMIMS School of Agricultural Sciences & Technology said the formulation of the syllabus for natural and organic farming, value addition, modern-day digital agriculture tools will make the agricultural graduates up-to-date. “It will enhance the area under organic agriculture, thereby earning millions of dollars and this will not only cater to the domestic but the international market as well,” she explained.

