BSSC Inter Level PT exam results declared; check at bssc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Inter level Combined Competitive PT Exam 2018 results. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results from the BSSC's official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The examination was conducted in 6 stages from December 8, 2018, to December 10, 2018in various centres across the state. The Mains exam will be conducted by BSSC in three stages in April 2020. The examination is being conducted to fill 13,200 vacancies accross the state.

Steps to check the BSSC Inter Level PT Exam result:

Step 1: Visit the official BSSC website bssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab 'Notice' on the left side

Step 3: Click on the notice for Inter Level PT exam result

Step 4: A PDF file will appear on your screen

Step 5: Scan the PDF for your roll number to check if you qualified for the exams

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference