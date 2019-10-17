BSF releases answer key for written exam for constable post on bsf.nic.in

The answer key of the written examination for the post of constable in Border security forces (BSF) has been released by BSF yesterday, October 16. Those who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key online at bsf.nic.in.

The written examination was held on September 1, 2019. According to Jagran Josh, there were 100 questions from General Knowledge, Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics and Analytical aptitude.

According to the official notice, 1 mark has been given to the candidates against wrong questions. The mark ‘X’ indicates wrong questions in the answer key.

Here is how to Download BSF Constable Answer Key 2019