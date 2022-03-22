BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit cards out

The board of secondary education, Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday released the admit card of class 10 and 12 board exams 2022.

The admission card download facility is only available for schools, which will provide hall tickets to class 10 and 12 students. Schools can download the admit cards from the official website – bseh.org.in

For downloading, school authorities have to enter the school log-in credentials on the official website. Any changes needed to be made in any admit card have to be reported to the board by March 24.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:34 PM IST