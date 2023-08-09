BSEB To Begin Registration For Bihar STET 2023 From Today At bsebstet.com

Bihar STET 2023 Notification Released: Registration Now Open For Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test | Representative image

The registrations for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2023 will begin shortly. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the process today, August 9. According to the notification issued by the BSEB, Candidates can register for the exam at bsebstet.com. The last date to register for the STET 2023 exam is August 23. The exam is for determining eligibility of teachers at secondary (paper 1) and higher secondary (paper 2) levels. Candidates can take any one or both papers. Though the schedule for the exam has not been released yet.

Bihar STET 2023 exam pattern:

The Bihar STET 2023 notification released by the BSEB mentions exam pattern, fee and eligibility criteria for each subject, among other information.

The Bihar STET 2023 exam will be held as a computer based test (CBT) and the duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. Total marks in the exam will be 150, of which 100 will be from the subject applied and 50 will be on teaching and other abilities.

Bihar STET 2023 Application Fee:

General, EWS, OBC, BC candidates: Rs. 960 (for one paper only)

For both papers: Rs. 1,440.

For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee is Rs. 760 for one and Rs. 1,140 for both papers.

Cut-off marks for qualification

General: 50 per cent.

BC: 45.5 per cent.

OBC: 42.5 per cent.

Check the notification below:

Bihar School Examination Board | BSEB