BSEB STET 2023 Admit Cards Released Today: Download Now from bsebstet.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially issued the admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 on August 30. Candidates can swiftly access their admit cards through the official exam website, bsebstet.com, using their User ID and password.

The admit card is a vital document containing essential details such as the exam center's name, test date, reporting time, gate closing time, and more. In addition to serving as entry tickets, the admit cards also provide links to mock tests for the computer-based examination, aiding candidates in acclimatizing to the exam format.

In case of any challenges, candidates can reach out to the board's helpline number: 06122232074 or contact them via email at tetbihar23@gmail.com.

To ensure a seamless exam day experience, candidates are advised to visit the exam venue a day ahead. The commission emphasizes the significance of thoroughly reading and adhering to the instructions on the admit card, ensuring a smooth exam process.

Candidates are reminded to affix a passport-sized, colored photograph – matching the one uploaded during the application process – on the admit card. On exam day, they need to submit the admit card at the exam center and keep a copy for future reference. Moreover, candidates must carry both an original and photocopy of a photo ID; entry will not be permitted without these documents.

Furthermore, candidates should note that wearing shoes, socks, and a watch are prohibited during the exam. The BSEB has scheduled the STET 2023 from September 4 to 15, with the exam taking place in two shifts daily throughout this period.

