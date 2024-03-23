 BSEB Result 2024: 87% Of Students Pass Bihar Class 12 Board Exam Out Of 13 Lakh Students
BSEB Result 2024: 87% Of Students Pass Bihar Class 12 Board Exam Out Of 13 Lakh Students

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore and education minister Sunil Kumar jointly announced the result in Patna on Saturday afternoon. Anand Kishore said that 87.21 per cent students have passed the examination this year.

Updated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Patna, Mar 23 (IANS): Over 87 per cent of students this year passed the Class 12 board exam, the result of which was announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore and education minister Sunil Kumar jointly announced the result in Patna on Saturday afternoon. Anand Kishore said that 87.21 per cent students have passed the examination this year.

Tushar Kumar of Patna reached the top position in Arts stream. He obtained 482 marks out of 500 in the Class 12 examination. With 481 out of 500, Mritunjay Kumar of Siwan scored the highest marks in Science stream in Bihar. Priya Kumari of Sheikhpura topped the rank in Commerce stream with 478 marks out of 500.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said that 325848 students have passed in the first division in the Class 12 examination in Science while 173823 students passed in the first division in Arts and 25157 students passed in the first division in Commerce.

Around 13 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 examinations held between February 1 and 12 this year.

