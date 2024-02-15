BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Schedule, Shifts, and Important Instructions for Candidates

IANS

BSEB Matric Exam 2024 is set to commence today, February 15, 2024, across the state. The Class 10 or Matric annual examination will run until February 23, 2024.

An estimated 16 lakh pupils are anticipated to take the matriculation exam this year.

Exam Schedule and Shifts:

The BSEB Matric examination will be conducted in two shifts.

The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, followed by the second shift from 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

A total of 1,585 centers have been designated across 38 districts of Bihar for the examination.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

Admit Card: It is mandatory for all examinees to carry their admit cards to the exam center on all examination days.

Reporting Time: Candidates must arrive at the exam center 30 minutes before the scheduled start time. For the first shift, candidates should arrive by 9 am, and for the second shift, candidates should arrive by 1:30 pm.

Reading Time: A 15-minute duration will be provided to candidates in all shifts to read and comprehend the questions before starting the exam.

Special Accommodations: Visually impaired and disabled candidates who require assistance will be permitted to have a scribe. Additionally, these candidates will receive an extra 20 minutes of time per hour to compensate for their condition.

Adherence to Instructions:

Candidates are strongly advised to adhere to these instructions meticulously to ensure a smooth and organized examination process. Any deviation from the specified guidelines may lead to inconvenience during the examination.

The Bihar School Examination Board wishes all the examinees the very best for their exams.