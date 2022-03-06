BSEB: Last date to raise objection on Inter answer key today

The date for filing an objection to the Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) intermediate class 12 answer key is March 6. Candidates can challenge the intermediate exam answer key until 5 p.m. today on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
On the candidate portal, candidates can provide feedback or raise objections to the tentative BSEB inter answer key. On March 3, the intermediate exam answer key was released.
How To Raise Objections
Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2.Click on the link -- Register Objection Regarding Answer Key.
3.Login with the roll codes and roll numbers.
4.Submit the feedback or objections.
After examining any complaints and feedback, the Bihar Board will release the intermediate, class 12 exam results. The BSEB exams, which began on February 1 and ended on February 14, were held in two shifts on all exam days.
