BSEB Inter Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 1:30 PM; Here’s How To Check Scores If Website Is Down

BSEB Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the Class 12 or Intermediate examination results for 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM, as per the official notification released by the BSEB on social media. The board usually releases the BSEB Inter Result 2026 through a press conference before making it available online for students.

Candidates can access their BSEB results using other methods, like DigiLocker, if the website crashes due to a spike in traffic after the results are announced. The results can be accessed by adding the username, mobile number and roll number

Links to View the BSEB Inter Result 2026

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Here’s How to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2026

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites for Bihar Board results.

Step 2: Select the link for the BSEB Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Type in your roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the information to see the outcome.

Step 6: Print or download the marksheet for your records.

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Here’s How to Check Marksheet via DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets online through DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the website, results.digilocker.gov.in, or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar information to log in.

Step 3: Use your mobile number to create an account if you don't already have one.

Step 4: Look for the link to the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026.

Step 5: Type in your roll number and code.

Step 6: Download the digital marksheet