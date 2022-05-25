BSEB declares class 12 results; here's how to check

IStock

Bihar: BSEB has announced the results of the BSEB Intermediate, or Class 12, compartment exams today, May 25. BSEB inter 2022 compartment and special exams for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams were held between April 25 and May 4, and results are available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

To download the result:

Students need to visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Enter their class 12th roll code and roll number.

The version of the mark sheet that has been released online is provisional. The students must need to contact their respective school authorities for their original mark sheet.