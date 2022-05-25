e-Paper Get App

BSEB declares class 12 results; here's how to check

The version of the mark sheet that has been released online is provisional. The students must need to contact their respective school authorities for their original mark sheet.

Staff ReporterUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
IStock

Bihar: BSEB has announced the results of the BSEB Intermediate, or Class 12, compartment exams today, May 25. BSEB inter 2022 compartment and special exams for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams were held between April 25 and May 4, and results are available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

To download the result:

  • Students need to visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

  • Enter their class 12th roll code and roll number.

The version of the mark sheet that has been released online is provisional. The students must need to contact their respective school authorities for their original mark sheet.

Read Also
No women studying engineering in 72' says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; progress dwindles till date
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationBSEB declares class 12 results; here's how to check

RECENT STORIES

UEFA Champions League: Mohamed Salah eyes revenge in final against Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League: Mohamed Salah eyes revenge in final against Real Madrid

How’s the “Prasad”: Jitin Prasada takes swipe at Kapil Sibal over old tweet after latter joins...

How’s the “Prasad”: Jitin Prasada takes swipe at Kapil Sibal over old tweet after latter joins...

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy police force deployed in Konaseema's Amalapuram amid protests over changing of...

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy police force deployed in Konaseema's Amalapuram amid protests over changing of...

Asia Cup preview: India eye big win against Indonesia, favourable result in Pakistan vs Japan match

Asia Cup preview: India eye big win against Indonesia, favourable result in Pakistan vs Japan match

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association

Narinder Batra resigns as president of the Indian Olympic Association