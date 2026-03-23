BSEB Class 12th Vocational Result 2026 Declared: Aditi Kumari Secure 1st Rank With 480 Marks

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026. The results were officially declared on March 23 and made available on the board’s websites.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 85.15%, reflecting a strong performance by students. In the Vocational stream, Aditi Kumari emerged as the topper, securing 480 marks, followed by Vani Kumari with 476

Students who appeared for the exam can check the BSEB Class 12 Vocational results.

By visiting the official websites, interbiharboard.com or bsebexam.com, and entering the roll code and roll number as shown on their admit cards, as well as completing the captcha verification. Once submitted, the result is displayed on the screen and can be saved or printed for future reference.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2026: Check previous years' pass percentage

The pass percentage is released every year along with the Bihar Board 12th results. Below are the pass percentages for the past few years:

2026: 85.19%

2025: 86.56%

2024: 87.21%

2023: 83.70%

2022: 80.15%

2021: 78.04%

2020: 80.44%

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Go through these steps to know how to download the BSEB Inter result

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the “Bihar Board Inter Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Code & Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The 12th Bihar Board result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download or save the provisional marksheet