e-Paper Get App

BSEB Class 12 compartment, special exam scrutiny begins, know how to apply at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
BSEB Class 12 compartment, special exam scrutiny begins, know how to apply at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in | IStock Images

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the scrutiny process for the Class 12 compartment and special exams scheduled for 2022. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their BSEB Class 12 compartment results must go through the scrutiny process. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in is the official website where candidates can apply online.

From April 25 to May 4, 2022, compartmental and special examinations were held, with the results announced on May 25. The exam was held in two shifts, with the first starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 12:45 p.m., anthe second starting at 1:45 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.

Here's how to apply:

1. Go to the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Select the link- Scrutiny Apply For Inter Compart Cum Special Exam 2022’

3. Fill in the required details like – application id and registration number.

4. Select the subject for which you want to apply for scrutiny and pay the fees and click submit.

5. Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Read Also
Caste-based census: Bihar minister says BJP on board, no comment by saffron party
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationBSEB Class 12 compartment, special exam scrutiny begins, know how to apply at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC floats tender for setting up of waste-to-energy plant

Navi Mumbai: NMMC floats tender for setting up of waste-to-energy plant

Jacqueline Fernandez gets court permission to travel abroad for IIFA Awards amid Sukesh...

Jacqueline Fernandez gets court permission to travel abroad for IIFA Awards amid Sukesh...

Asia Cup hockey: India down Japan 2-1 in Super 4 league tie, avenge pool defeat

Asia Cup hockey: India down Japan 2-1 in Super 4 league tie, avenge pool defeat

'Think it's over': Karti Chidambaram says CBI hasn't called him again after quizzing for 3...

'Think it's over': Karti Chidambaram says CBI hasn't called him again after quizzing for 3...

No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am & after 7 pm: UP...

No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am & after 7 pm: UP...