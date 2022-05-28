BSEB Class 12 compartment, special exam scrutiny begins, know how to apply at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in | IStock Images

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the scrutiny process for the Class 12 compartment and special exams scheduled for 2022. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their BSEB Class 12 compartment results must go through the scrutiny process. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in is the official website where candidates can apply online.

From April 25 to May 4, 2022, compartmental and special examinations were held, with the results announced on May 25. The exam was held in two shifts, with the first starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 12:45 p.m., anthe second starting at 1:45 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.

Here's how to apply:

1. Go to the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Select the link- Scrutiny Apply For Inter Compart Cum Special Exam 2022’

3. Fill in the required details like – application id and registration number.

4. Select the subject for which you want to apply for scrutiny and pay the fees and click submit.

5. Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.