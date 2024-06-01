BSEB Class 10, Class 12 Compartment Results: Scrutiny Registration Begins on June 2 | Pixabay/Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board Patna (BSEB) will open the registration window for scrutiny of the Bihar Board Class 10, Class 12 special and compartment exam 2024 answer sheet on June 2. Students who are not satisfied with their marks in BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 special, compartmental exams can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets from the official websites — intermediate.bsebscrutiny.com or biharboaronline.bihar.gov.in.

Students will need to use their roll code, roll number, and date of birth to apply for the scrutiny. The last date to apply for the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheet scrutiny is June 6.

As per the official notification, students can apply for any one or more subjects of Bihar Board matric, intermediate special, and compartmental result 2024 to review their answer sheets. Students will have to pay Rs 120 per subject if they wish to apply for scrutiny.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official websites — biharboardonline.com or scrutiny.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘application form for scrutiny’

Step 3: Enter details including roll code, roll number, and registration number

Step 4: Login using the system-generated application ID

Step 5: Choose subjects for scrutiny by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject

Step 6: Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The committee will review the answer sheets of students who have successfully applied and paid the fee. According to the official notice, if any discrepancies are found during scrutiny, the marks will be adjusted accordingly.

If the scrutinized marks are higher than the previously recorded marks, the higher marks will be accepted. If there are no discrepancies, the previously recorded marks will stand. If the marks decrease after scrutiny, the corrected marks will be accepted.

The updated BSEB marks after scrutiny will be communicated to students online. The BSEB will announce the results of the metric, intermediate special, and compartmental exams for 2024 on May 29.