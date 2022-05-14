BSEB Bihar releases answer key for Class 10 matric Compartmental exam 2022, this is how you can check

The Bihar School Examination Board released answer keys for class 10 matric compartment and special examinations in 2022. The answer key has been released for 50% of the objective questions.

Students can check their results on the official BSEB website named biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.

Here’s how students can download the answer key :

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official BSEB website.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the top label and click the link that says "Register objection regarding answer key secondary compartmental-cum-special exam, 2022."

Step 3: When you click the link, a new page will appear. Fill in the essential information, such as the roll code and number.

Step 4: Click the submit button.

Step 5: Raise any objections and then submit. Save a copy of the document for future use.

Students can raise their objections till 5 pm of May 16, 2022 and submit. The compartmental, special examination was held from May 5 to May 9, 2022 in two sessions.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 07:16 PM IST