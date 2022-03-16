BSEB Bihar Board Result declared: Here is how to check result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the BSEB Bihar Board 12 Result 2022 on the BSEB's official website today March 16. Candidates who have taken the Class 12 examination can access their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the BSEB's official website.

The Class 12 examinations for arts, science, and commerce were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. Class 12 practical exams will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2022. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.

Here's how to check result on the Official Website:

1.Go to the official site of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 link.

3. Enter the roll number, registration number and submit.

4. Result will be displayed.

5. Download the result for future reference.

