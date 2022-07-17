BSEB 2022: Bihar board begins registration for Class 6; here's how to apply

Through the official website, savsecondary.biharboardonline.com, students or guardians can submit an online application for the Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam. | iStock Images

The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Test for Class 6 Admission has begun accepting registrations, according to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Through the official website, savsecondary.biharboardonline.com, students or guardians can submit an online application for the Bihar Board Class 6 entrance exam. August 4, 2022, is the last day to submit an application for BSEB Class 6 admission.

On October 20, 2022, the board will administer the initial admission examination for students in Class 6. The test will take place from 1 to 3:30 pm, while the main exam will take place on December 22, 2022, in two shifts, with the first shift running from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift running from 2 to 4:30 pm.

How to Apply for Bihar Board Class 6 Admission in 2022 :

Visit savsecondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

Select the link for "SAV Test, 2023" on the homepage.

Now select "New User" from the menu.

Click "Apply" after filling out all the necessary information.

Complete the application form and submit the required payment.

To download the confirmation page, click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of it for reference in the future.

Read Also 80 B.Ed students in Bihar expelled for carrying mobile phone into exam centre