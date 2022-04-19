BSE Odisha Releases Class 10 Admit Card 2022; Check steps to download

The Board of Secondary Education, commonly known as BSE, Odisha has released the High School Certificate (HSC), or Matric, or Class 10, admit cards for the final exam 2022.

Candidates can download the admit cards for Class 10, Summative Assessment- 2 for the academic year 2021-2022 from the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

However, candidates will not able to download the admit cards directly as they have to collect them from their respective schools or institutions.

Steps to download:-

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha bseodisha.ac.in. Click on the link visible under the latest updates section. Click on ‘HSC SA-II Admit Card' Login with school ID and password. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:50 PM IST