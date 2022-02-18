Bring back REET Level two exam, say aspirants

After the Rajasthan government cancelled REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Entrance Test) due to the alleged paper leak, aspirants were left in agony.

The state government has assured that the REET exam will be conducted soon. However, impatient aspirants are posting tweets, calling out Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and asking him to bring back the Level two exam.

Rakesh Kumar writes, "Is there no sensitive, justice-loving leader anywhere in the government or opposition, who can give justice to the people of REET-L2? Is there anyone who will raise their voices for their rights?" (SIC)

He added that there has been an injustice done to the aspirants.

Another aspirant,Manish Kumar, posted about the cancellation causing mental torture.

"About 16000 students in reet level 2 have been forced to have mental torture. Nobody is caring for us. Please look into the matter as soon as possible," he wrote on Twitter.

Arpana Bhardwaj, another Twitter user, flooded the media page with multiple questions regarding the cancellation of the exam.

"Was the intention to cancel? Where has those demanding CBI gone now? Where has justice gone now? Who will do justice to the hardworking children?" she asked. (SIC)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:23 PM IST