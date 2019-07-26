Brij University declares BA Part 3 Results 2019; check at msbrijuniversity.ac.in

The Brij University has declared the BA Part 3 Results 2019. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the university's official website, msbrijuniversity.ac.in. Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode and the result will only be displayed on the official website of Brij university and no other source.

Candidates must note that due to heavy traffic on the website, currently, the university result page is inaccessible therefore students are having a tough time trying to check their results. However, the university is working on fixing the problem and results will be accessible to the students soon. Until then, students are advised to be patient and try checking the result again.

Steps to check Brij University Results 2019 for BA Part 3 Course:

Step 1: Visit the official website msbrijuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Go to Examinations Tab provided in the Yellow Colour Bar

Step 3: Select Results Tab from the Hover Over Menu

Step 4: Click on ‘Result - 2019 Exam’ Option

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Click on ‘BA Part III Results’ Tile provided on the page

Step 7: Click on Results Tile

Step 8: Select ‘Main’ as Result Type from Dropdown menu

Step 9: Select ‘UG’ in Courses Dropdown menu

Step 10: Select ‘B.A Part III Examination’ in Class

Step 11: Click on Proceed to Results

Step 12: Input your Examination Roll Number

Step 13: Check Result displayed on the screen

Step 14: Download Scorecard / take a printout of the same for future reference