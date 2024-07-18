Breaking | Supreme Court Orders NTA To Publish NEET Results Online

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has set the verdict announcement for Monday, July 22, 2024, and ordered the NTA to publish NEET-UG 2024 exam results online on their website. The results will be declared separately for each city and centre, and the identity of the candidates will be masked.

While CJI DY Chandrachud ordered that NTA must required to make the results available on its website by 5 PM tomorrow. However, in response to a request from the NTA, the Supreme Court has granted an extension, allowing the NTA until Saturday noon to publish the results.

This move is expected to bring transparency and clarity to the NEET-UG exam process, which has been marred by controversy and allegations of paper leaks.

The Supreme Court's directive is a significant step towards ensuring that the results are fair and unbiased. By publishing the results city-wise and center-wise, the NTA will be able to provide a more detailed and accurate picture of the exam outcomes.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG 2024 exam can expect to see the results online by tomorrow evening. The NTA has been instructed to ensure that the results are uploaded in a timely and efficient manner, and that the identity of the candidates is protected.