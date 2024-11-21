Haryana Shocker: Father-Son Duo Fire Shots At School Van For Not Giving Passage In Sirsa; Minor Among 4 Injured (VIDEO)

PTI

A school van carrying children was reportedly shot at in Raniyan village near Nagarana Thed in Haryana's Sirsa district earlier today. The incident occurred during a confrontation between a car and a tractor that escalated into violence.

VIDEO | Shots were reportedly fired at a school van in a village in Haryana's Sirsa earlier today. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/3X9HpEqgtj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2024

Details of the Incident

Local media reports suggest that a father-son duo involved in a rivalry opened fire on a van. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene. At the time of the attack, dozens of children were on board the van.

Four individuals, including a schoolchild, suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa for treatment.

Police Action

According to Punjabkesari, local police responded immediately to the scene after receiving information. They have launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. Investigations are ongoing to determine the sequence of events and the motives behind the attack.

Further updates are awaited.