 Haryana Shocker: Father-Son Duo Fire Shots At School Van For Not Giving Passage In Sirsa; Minor Among 4 Injured (VIDEO)
The incident occurred near Nagarana Thed village after a dispute between a car and a tractor escalated.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
PTI

A school van carrying children was reportedly shot at in Raniyan village near Nagarana Thed in Haryana's Sirsa district earlier today. The incident occurred during a confrontation between a car and a tractor that escalated into violence.

Details of the Incident

Local media reports suggest that a father-son duo involved in a rivalry opened fire on a van. After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene. At the time of the attack, dozens of children were on board the van.

Four individuals, including a schoolchild, suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa for treatment.

Police Action

According to Punjabkesari, local police responded immediately to the scene after receiving information. They have launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. Investigations are ongoing to determine the sequence of events and the motives behind the attack.

Further updates are awaited.

