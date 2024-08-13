 Breaking| RG College Former Principal Sent On Long Leave: Calcutta HC
Calcutta High Court Orders Dr. Sandip Ghosh to Go on Long Leave Amidst RG Kar Hospital Controversy

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court has directed Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, to go on long leave following the brutal rape and murder of a doctor on campus. This comes after Ghosh was appointed principal of CNMC college within hours of his resignation, sparking widespread outrage.

The court questioned Ghosh's ability to handle medico-legal cases, to which the counsel replied that Ghosh is "very powerful" and "no one can touch him."

The court responded, "No man is above the law... How did he step down and then be rewarded with another responsibility?"

The court noted that the principal is the guardian of all doctors working there and asked if he fails to show empathy, who will? It added that he should be at home, not employed anywhere.

The post-mortem report of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed that she was subjected to “genital torture”.

Widespread protests over the incident prompted Ghosh's resignation as principal of RG Kar Medical College. However, when it became public that his resignation was not accepted and he would take over as the new principal of CNMC, students erupted in protests, vowing not to allow him to enter the campus and assume charge.

The court's order comes as a significant blow to Ghosh, who has been at the centre of the controversy.

