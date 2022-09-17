e-Paper Get App
BR Ambedkar University releases UG and PG admission brochures

Admission to 18 of the 19 UG programmes will be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

The BR Ambedkar University published its admission brochure for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23 on Friday. It also stated that four new programmes will begin with this session. According to a statement, Ambedkar University will admit students to 19 UG and 27 PG programmes.

Admission to 18 of the 19 UG programmes will be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), while admission to the remaining one will be through the Common Management Admission Committee (CMAC), according to the university.

Admission to 20 of the 27 PG programmes will be through CUET) and seven will be through an entrance exam and interviews, according to the official statement.

The university is offering admissions on 2,522 seats in total with a break up of 1,123 (UG) and 1,399 (PG) programmes respectively, it added.

The merit list will be prepared in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and the CUET provisions. This session will see the introduction of four new programmes: BA (H) Political Science, BBA (IEV) in Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Venture Development, MA (Criminology), and MA (Comparative Literature).

