UP Police Sub-Inspector BPSSC Announces Preliminary Exam Result For Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2023 | Representative Image

The BPSSC has announced the preliminary exam result for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector. Successful candidates can obtain their scorecards from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The deadline for obtaining the BPSSC SI exam 2023 scorecard is February 7, 2024. This exam is conducted for recruiting police sub-inspectors in the prohibition and vigilance department.

The Bihar Police SI recruitment selection process includes four stages- preliminary exam, main exam, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Medical Examination (ME). Candidates are required to qualify for each of the stages to proceed to the next stage of the selection process.

According to the level 6 pay scale, Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors (SI) earn a salary ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400, which includes basic pay, Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other benefits. Sub-Inspectors are responsible for tasks like crime investigation, maintaining public order, security, surveillance, and law enforcement.

To check the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 exam result, candidates need to follow these instructions:

1. Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 exam result link on the homepage.

3. The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

4. Review the details and download the PDF.

5. It is recommended to print the result for documentation purposes.