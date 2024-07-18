BPSC TRE 3.0 Re-Exam Tomorrow; Check Details Here |

The Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 re-examination will be held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) tomorrow, July 19–22, 2024.

It is mandatory for all applicants to reach the testing location two hours prior to the start of the test. One hour before to the exam's start, entry to the testing location will be forbidden. It is recommended that candidates carefully study the instructions on their admission cards.



The OMR sheets will list the question booklet series. On their OMR sheets, candidates must write the question booklet number and the roll number.

How to download admit card?

The BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card 2024 may be downloaded by candidates via the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who wish to download the BPSC TRE 3.0 admission card 2024 must provide their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate.

-Visit the https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ website of the BPSC.

-Select the "Apply Online" option located in the menu on the left.

-Enter your password and user ID to log in.

-Once you have logged in, navigate to the dashboard and select the BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card download link.

-After downloading the admit card, print it off.

Upon downloading the TRE 3.0 admit cards, candidates need to confirm that the barcode and roll number are presented accurately. The commission advises them to try downloading the admit card again with a different browser if any of these details are unclear or missing.



To the testing locations, candidates must have their photo ID card and their BPSC TRE 3.0 admit card.