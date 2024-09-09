 BPSC TRE 3.0 Objection Window OPEN: Raise Challenges Now At bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC TRE 3.0 Objection Window OPEN: Raise Challenges Now At bpsc.bih.nic.in

The objection window for the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) opens today, September 9, 2024.

Updated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
BPSC TRE 3.0

BPSC TRE Objection Window: The objection window for the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) opens today, September 9, 2024.

Through the objection window, the candidates have been given an opportunity to raise objections towards the provisional answer key. The objection link has been made available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Objections submitted after the specified deadline and through any other channel will not be taken into consideration.

How To Raise Objections?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the objection link

Step 3: Use your unique credentials to proceed further

Step 4: Enter your challenge/Objection

Step 5: Pay the objection fee (if applicable)

Step 6: Click 'Submit'

The provisional answer keys were made available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on September 6. Here are the steps to help the candidates access and download the BPSC TRE 2024 provisional answer key.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

The BPSC TRE objection window will close on September 14, 2024. The final answer key will be released soon after a team of experts reviews the challenges raised by the candidate (if any). The results will also follow shortly after. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Exam Details

The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam was conducted from July 19 to July 22, 2024. The exam was conducted in an OMR-based test format.

