BPSC TRE 3.0 Objection Window OPEN: Raise Challenges Now At bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC TRE Objection Window: The objection window for the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) opens today, September 9, 2024.
Through the objection window, the candidates have been given an opportunity to raise objections towards the provisional answer key. The objection link has been made available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Objections submitted after the specified deadline and through any other channel will not be taken into consideration.
How To Raise Objections?
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Look for the objection link
Step 3: Use your unique credentials to proceed further
Step 4: Enter your challenge/Objection
Step 5: Pay the objection fee (if applicable)
Step 6: Click 'Submit'
The provisional answer keys were made available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on September 6. Here are the steps to help the candidates access and download the BPSC TRE 2024 provisional answer key.
Steps To Download Answer Key
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Login into the website
Step 3: Look for the answer key link
Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen
Step 5: Check answers to all the questions
Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use
The BPSC TRE objection window will close on September 14, 2024. The final answer key will be released soon after a team of experts reviews the challenges raised by the candidate (if any). The results will also follow shortly after. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.
Exam Details
The BPSC TRE 3.0 exam was conducted from July 19 to July 22, 2024. The exam was conducted in an OMR-based test format.