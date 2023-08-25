 BPSC Teacher's Recruitment Exam 2023 Begins Today; Download Admit Card At bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Teacher's Recruitment Exam 2023 Begins Today; Download Admit Card At bpsc.bih.nic.in

The first shift of the first day of the Bihar teacher recruitment exam has ended. The General Studies paper was held in this shift.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 | Representative Image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the teacher's recruitment exam 2023 which is underway at various exam centres in the state. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar teacher recruitment exam 2023 will have to appear in the written test for further selection process.

BPSC teacher recruitment exam 2023: Shift 2 begins at 3:30 pm till 5:30 Pm

The second shift of the BPSC teacher recruitment exam is going on. The general studies paper will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

BPSC teacher recruitment exam 2023: Shift 1 begins at 10 am to 12 pm
Day wise exam schedule:

On day 1: BPSC is holding the General Studies paper in both shifts for group 1-5 candidates.

On day 2: The Language paper will be held in both shifts. In the first shift, all candidates other than females will write the paper and in the second shift, only female candidates will appear.

On day 3: The GS and subject paper will be held for group 9 to 10 in the morning and group 11 to 12 in the afternoon shift.

Exam Pattern:

There is no negative marking in the teacher recruitment exam held by BPSC which could help candidates to attempt more questions.

