BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Admit Card out. | Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bihar Public Service Commission

About BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Admit Card 2022:

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for the Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Posts under the Advertisement No. 01/2022. there were total 286 Posts were called for recruitment of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Exam Date – 12 – 13 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – BPSC Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Recruitment 2022

Number of Vacancy – 286 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Soon

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Exam 2022:

Bihar Public Service Commission has notified for the Examination for Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Posts it will be going to be held on 12 & 13 November 2022 respectively. Candidates need to prepare well themselves for Examination as it will be the final stage of the preparation by the as Exam is nearby.

BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Admit Card 2022:

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Exam Dates for the Post of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer. Board will soon announce the Admit Card notification. Candidates need to check the Portal frequently for getting the Admit card notification.

Candidates have to provide their valid Credentials for downloading their BPSC Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Admit Card. After getting the Admit Card notification candidates are suggested to download their Admit Card as soon as possible.

Candidates are suggested to download their Admit Card from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Instructions for Downloading the BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download the Admit Card, check the Important Links section

2. From this section, click on Download Admit Card link

3. After that, the candidates will be redirected to the Login page.

4. In this page, candidates have to enter the following details:

User ID

Password

Captcha Code

5. Once the Admit Card displayed on the screen , the candidates have to click on the Print button

6. Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in