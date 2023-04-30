BPSC releases 68th mains admit card 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in; steps to download

The BPSC 68th CCE prelims result date is 27 March. | Representative image

Patna: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 68th mains exam 2023.

Candidates can download the Mains examination admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 registration process was closed on April 20, 2023.

A total of 3,590 candidates cleared the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) preliminary test conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

The BPSC 68th Mains examination will be conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023. This recruitment is being conducted to fill 324 posts in the organization.

Here's the direct link to download admit card

steps to download admit card for BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023:

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Log in to your account by entering 'username' and 'password'.

BPSC 68th Main exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.