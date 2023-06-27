BPSC Lecturer Result 2023 Announced For Chemistry on bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details Inside

Of the total 82 candidates who appeared for the interviews, 29 have been shortlisted for the vacancies | Representative image

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently announced the results of the Lecturer, Chemistry Competitive Examination under Advt 20/2020. Candidates who had appeared for this examination can check and download the result from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Lecturer written exam 2022 was scheduled on October 26 for posts advertised under Advt. No 14/2020, 19/2020, 20/2020, 22/2022 & 42/2020. The candidates who qualified in this examination had the interview scheduled on May 10 and 11.

The result include the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Of the total 82 candidates who appeared for the interviews, 29 have been shortlisted for the vacancies

Steps to download BPSC Lecturer result 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the result link for Lecturer, Chemistry The BPSC Lecturer result will appear on screen Download and take a print out for future reference

Steps for further process will be notified to the selected candidates soon. For additional information and other details, respective candidates are advised to visit the official website.