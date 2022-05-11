BPSC issues show cause notice to official for carrying smartphone in exam hall

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a show cause notice to a Block Education Officer (BEO) in Purnea district for carrying a smartphone in the examination centre.

On Tuesday, four officials, including a Block Development Officer (BDO), were arrested in connection with a BPSC preliminary examination question paper leak case.





The BEO who was served the notice has been identified as Ram Prabodh Yadav, deployed in Dhamdaha range in Purnea. A photograph of Yadav went viral on social media where he was reportedly seen taking a selfie inside the examination hall using a cellphone.



He was a static magistrate at Purnea's BNC college. Yadav has been charged under the Bihar Examination Act 1981, violation of state government directions during prestigious examinations like BPSC and "callous attitude as a government officer in the district".



Rajeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Dhamdaha has served notice to Yadav on behalf of the BPSC to clarify within 24 hour the reason behind carrying the smartphone carrying in the examination centre. Carrying smartphone inside examination centre during any examination is banned in the state.



The 67th preliminary examination of the BPSC was held on May 8 across the state. However, the question paper of the examination was leaked on social media. Following which, the Commission cancelled the examination on the same day.



Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bihar Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) arrested four officials including Jaywandhan Gupta, BDO of Barahra in Bhojpur district for failing to conduct a fair examination at Kunwar Singh College Arrah on Tuesday. He was deployed there as a static magistrate at the centre.



Besides him, the Bihar Police's Special Investigation Team has also arrested Dr Yogendra Prasad Singh, Principal-cum-Centre Superintendent, Sushil Kumar Singh, Professor-cum-Examination Controller and Agam Kumar Sahay, Professor-cum-Assistant Centre Superintendent of the college.



The SIT, headed by Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Sushil Kumar, registered an FIR against these four officials under relevant sections of IPC in Barahra police station in Arrah district.



"In the presence of these officials, some students were given the question papers before the scheduled time of examination. The question papers were also found in the office of the Examination Controller," an SIT official said.



"As per the norm, there are strict guidelines for students and college staff not to carry mobile phones to the examination centres. Still, the mobile phones were available in the Examination Controller's office along with question papers. These officials were held responsible for misconduct of examination. Some students were also present inside the office. Further investigation is currently on," the official said.



Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:13 PM IST