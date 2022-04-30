BPSC Headmaster 2022 exam date released @ bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced for all the candidates. BPSC, on its official website, the exam date for the position of Senior Secondary School Headmaster under the state Education Department. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of BPSC--bpsc.bih.nic.in.

WAYS TO CHECK EXAM DATES

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link that reads,"Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination." The PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:08 PM IST