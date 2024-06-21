BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 Releasing Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024 today. Candidates who will appear for the Head Master written examination can download the admit card through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Key Dates and Times:

Admit Card Release Date: June 21, 2024

Exam Dates: June 28 and 29, 2024

Exam Time: 12 noon to 2.30 pm

Exam Code Details Available: June 25, 2024

Admit Card Download Window: June 21 to June 27, 2024

How to download BPSC Head Teacher admit card 2024:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the "BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2024" link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Guidelines:

Allowed 1 hour before the exam; entry closes 1 hour before the exam begins

Candidates must follow these instructions carefully to ensure they have their admit card ready for the examination.

The BPSC has also noted that after the end of the examination period, candidates must leave their used OMR answer sheets in the examination room, sealed as per the guidelines.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of BPSC.