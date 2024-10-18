 BPSC Extends Application Deadline for 70th CCE 2024 to November 4: Increased Vacancies Announced, Check Details
The exam is scheduled for December 13, 2024. Candidates must have a graduate degree, with fees set at ₹600 and ₹150 for reserved categories.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Representative Image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced an extension for applications for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024. The new deadline to apply is November 4, 2024. Candidates can submit their applications on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission also increased its vacancy from 1,957 to 2,027 in total with different positions in 27 government departments. The tentative date of examination is scheduled to be on December 13, 2024.

The BPSC seeks to fill variety of positions such as:

200 for Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)

136 for Superintendent of Police

12 for District Commandant

3 for Superintendent of Tax

168 for State Tax Assistant Commissioner

11 Under Registrar

12 under Election Officer

50 for Bihar Education Service

12 for Assistant Director

9 for Child Protection Services

9 Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

To be qualified to apply, the candidates must graduate from a university that is recognised. The application fee payable by a general category candidate is ₹600, while candidates belonging to SC/ST and disabled categories are required to pay an amount of ₹150.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications as soon as possible to ensure their participation in this important recruitment examination.

