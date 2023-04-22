BPSC CCE 68th Mains application correction window to close today

Representative image

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains application correction window today, April 22. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the BPSC CCE 68th Mains application form 2023 through the website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Mains 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 12, 17, and 18. Those candidates who have qualified for the BPSC CCE 68th Prelims exam can appear in the mains examination. The Prelims exam was held on February 12.

The Mains result will be announced by BPSC on July 26. The BPSC CCE 68th interview round will be conducted on August 11. The commission will declare the final result on October 9, 2023.

Vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, and others will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BPSC CCE 68th Mains 2023: Steps to make changes

Go to the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on BPSC CCE 68th Mains Application Correction link Enter the necessary details BPSC 68th Mains application form will get displayed on the screen Make the necessary corrections and save Download and take a printout for future use