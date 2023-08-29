 BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2023: Submit Work Experience Documents From August 30 Onwards
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2023: Submit Work Experience Documents From August 30 Onwards

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2023: Submit Work Experience Documents From August 30 Onwards

Experience of work in government and non-private organisations under both state and centre will be considered, it added.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2023 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that selection of candidates under the Assistant Engineer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination will be done through marks secured in the exam and work experience proof submitted by them.

Such candidates have to submit proof of their work experience between August 30 and September 14 through their dashboards on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Experience of work in government and non-private organisations under both state and centre will be considered, it added.

Exam Date

The written main examination for Assistant Engineer posts will be conducted on August 31, 2023.

The examination will be held in two shifts-

The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 11.45 am

The second shift will be from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

In the first shift, the general Hindi exam will be conducted, and the general knowledge paper is scheduled for the second shift.

Read Also
BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023: Day 2 Shift 2 Exam Ended
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 2 Exam Results Declared On rbi.org

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 2 Exam Results Declared On rbi.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Selection List OUT; Report By September 3

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Selection List OUT; Report By September 3

GMAC Begins GMAT 2023 Registration: New Exam Structure And Enhanced Syllabus Announced At gmac.com.

GMAC Begins GMAT 2023 Registration: New Exam Structure And Enhanced Syllabus Announced At gmac.com.

Tentative Dates For Maharashtra SSC And HSC 2024 Exams Unveiled By MSBSHSE

Tentative Dates For Maharashtra SSC And HSC 2024 Exams Unveiled By MSBSHSE

Shooting Inside University of North Carolina; One Faculty Member Killed

Shooting Inside University of North Carolina; One Faculty Member Killed