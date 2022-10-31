BPSC AAO Exam Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

BPSC has invited applications for the Assistant Audit Officer Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bihar Public Service Commission- Assistant Audit Officer

About Bihar BPSC Assistant Audit Officer AAO Admit Card 2022:

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for the Assistant Audit Officer Posts. There were total 138 Posts for recruitment of Assistant Audit Officer.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Mains Examination – 05, 06 & 07 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – BPSC Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) Recruitment 2021

No of Vacancy – 138 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of Bihar BPSC Assistant Audit Officer AAO Admit Card 2022:

BPSC has notified for the Examination for Assistant Audit Officer Posts. The exam will be held on 18 June 2022. Candidates need to prepare well themselves for Examination as it will be the final stage of the preparation by the as exam is nearby.

Bihar BPSC Assistant Audit Officer AAO Exam Date 2022:

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Exam Dates for the Post Assistant Audit Officer. Board will soon announce the Admit Card notification. Candidates need to check the Portal frequently for getting the Admit card notification.

Candidates have to provide their valid Credentials for downloading their Bihar BPSC Auditor Admit Card. After getting the Admit Card notification candidates are requested to download their Admit Card as soon as possible.

Candidates are suggested to download their Admit Card from the official website bgsbuniversity.org/bpsc-aao

Instructions for Downloading the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer AAO Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download the Admit Card, check the Important Links section

2. From this section, click on Download Admit Card link

3. After that, the candidates will be redirected to the Login page.

4. In this page, candidates have to enter the following details:

User ID

Password

Captcha Code

5. Once the Admit Card s displayed on the screen , the candidates have to click on the Print button

6. Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of BPSC bgsbuniversity.org/bpsc-aao