BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 Registration Begins At bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 | Representative Image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially commenced the registration process for the 69th Main Exam 2023, starting on November 27. This comes after the successful completion of the BPSC 69th Preliminary Examination, the results of which were declared on November 11, 2023.

Important Dates:

Registration Period: The registration window for the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 is open from November 27 to December 6, 2023.

Application Edit Window: Applicants can make edits to their applications until December 8, 2023.

Application Fees:

General/Unreserved Category: Rs 750

SC, ST, Female Candidates of Bihar: Rs 200

Handicapped Candidates: Rs 200

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 475 posts in various departments, providing a significant opportunity for eligible candidates.

How to Apply for BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023:

Visit the official website of BPSC at [bpsc.bih.nic.in](https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/).

Click on the "Apply Online BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023" link available on the home page.

Log in using the provided credentials.

Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of the applicable fees.

Download and take a printout of the application for future reference.

For further details and updates, candidates can check the official BPSC website.