BPSC 32nd Judicial service exam 2023: registration date extended at bpsc.bih.nic.in, last date to apply May 8

Patna: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration date for BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Exam 2023.

The registration date has been extended till May 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply was till March 27, 2023, which has now been extended.

To apply for the exam candidates can follow the steps given below.

Vacancies at BPSC

This recruitment drive will fill up 155 posts in the organization.

Application Fee

Rs.150 for female candidates.

Rs. 600 for general, OBC, and other state candidates.

The fees should be sent to Secretary Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna in demand draft.

Steps to apply at BPSC 32nd Judicial Service exam 2023:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Exam 2023 link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the conformation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.