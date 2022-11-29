Boy identified as reincarnation of head of Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism becomes monk

4-year-old becomes reincarnation of Buddhist master. | ANI

Shimla: Nawang Tashi Rapten, who has been identified as the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche, the head of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism, donned the mantle of monk at a ceremony at a monastery here on Monday.

Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche from Lhodrak Kharchu Monastery of Bhutan performed the rituals and the head of the four-and-a-half-year-old Nawang Tashi Rapten was tonsured as part of the ceremony.

Rapten, born on April 16, 2018 in Rangrik village of Tabo region in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, formally became a guru. He will start his monastic education in Dorjidak Monastery at Panthaghati on the outskirts of Shimla.

The search for the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche started after his demise on December 24, 2015 and earlier this year, Nawang Tashi Rapten was identified as his reincarnation.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us and we feel happy and fortunate that our son would be a preacher," said the grandfather of the boy.